Blues Pick Two Players, Trade Reaves & Lehtera on NHL Draft Night

The Blues were one of the busiest teams at the NHL Draft on Friday night in Chicago. St. Louis had two first round draft picks. They also made two trades, including moving fan favorite Ryan Reaves.

In the trades made, the Blues first sent Jori Lehtera and their second pick in the first round, pick #27 and a conditional pick in the 2018 Draft to the Philadephia Flyers for center Brayden Schenn. The veteran center scored 20 goals and tallied 35 assists last season for the Flyers. The Blues second trade of the night was with the Stanley Cup champs, the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Blues sent popular forward Ryan Reaves and the 51st pick in this year’s draft to the Penguins. In return, the Blues acquired center Oskar Sundqvist and the 31st pick in the NHL Draft, the final pick of the first round. Reaves had been the longest tenured player on the Blues.

With the two picks, the Blues chose 17 year old center Robert Thomas with their own pick, #20. Thomas scored 16 goals, 50 assists, good for 66 points with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. With the pick they acquired from Pittsburgh #31, the Blues chose Russian forward Klim Kostin. He was the top ranked skater from Europe in this year’s draft.

The NHL Draft continues on Saturday in Chicago, with rounds 2 through 7.