Cardinals to celebrate ‘Pride Night’ in August

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals say they will celebrate their first Pride Night in August. Fans will receive a Cardinals cap with a rainbow STL logo with the purchase of a special theme ticket. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit the PrideSTL Scholarship, which is awarded annually to St. Louis area students.

“I might add that while this will be our first official Pride theme event, the Cardinals have hosted various LGBT community groups at the ballpark for more than a decade,” said Cardinals spokesman Ron Watermon in a release earlier in June.

The game is scheduled for August 25th against Tampa Bay.