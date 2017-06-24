County police searching for prisoner who escaped from correctional officer

CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for an escaped prisoner from the St. Louis County Justice Center. The escape happened Saturday around 9:30 am in Clayton when an inmate was being taken to the hospital for treatment, after allegedly swallowing a battery. While at the hospital, 36-year-old Bruce Brutsman managed to escape from a St. Louis County Correctional Officer and was last seen fleeing on foot.

Brutsman is described at 6 foot 6 inches, and 240 pounds.

Brutsman was in jail for burglary charges and other property crimes.

If you have any information about this case, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).