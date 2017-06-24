Firefighters rescue puppy after falling 10 feet down drain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - It was one of the 'smallest' rescues of its kind, and maybe even the cutest. A little puppy named Mia fell 10-feet down a vent drain earlier this week. FOX 2 now has video of the dog.

The Maryland Heights fire protection district used special gear to get her back up to safety. Mia was covered in debris, which made it a little challenging to locate her.

"It is something that happens. We've rescued dogs from the ice down on Creve Couer Lake. We've rescued a couple of baby fawns that have found their way into trouble. So a puppy? We`ll just add that to the list," said Captain Robert Daus of the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District.

Mia and her owners are thrilled to be re-united. The fire crews say that they were just doing their job.