Freese & Pirates come back to beat Cardinals 4-3

After building a 3-2 lead, the Pirates and former Cardinal David Freese came back to beat the Cardinals 4-3 on Friday night at Busch Stadium. THe Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Josh Bell’s solo HR. The Cardinals answered back in their half of the second, when Jose Martinez hits a two run home run, his fifth of the season, giving the Redbirds a 2-1 lead. Paul Dejong broke a 2-2 tie with a solo homer of his own. It’s his fifth long ball since being recalled from AAA Memphis and gave St. Louis a 3-2 lead. Then the former Cardinal Freese singled to right off Trevor Rosenthal on a 3-2, two out pitch. The hit scored Adam Frazier and tied the game again at 3-3. Pittsburgh took the lead for good in the ninth inning when John Jaso hit a go ahead home run off Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh, making it a 4-3 lead for the Bucs.

Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings, allowing just two runs only one being earned, but Freese’s tying hit prevented a winning decision for the Cards veteran pitcher. The loss drops the Cards season record to 33-39. They are now tied with the Pirates for third place in the National League Central Division.