French saint honored with a star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A French saint is honored with a star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame. Saint Rose Philippine Duchesne Arrived in the area in 1816 with five Sacred Heart Nuns to settle in St. Charles. That's where she opened the first free school west of the Mississippi.

Duchesne also opened convents, schools, and orphanages in Florissant and St. Louis.