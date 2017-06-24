× Missouri minority, women-owned companies apply for contract

COLUMBIA, Mo – Minority- and women-owned businesses are facing a challenging process to apply for subcontracts through Missouri’s diversity program.

The Office of Equal Opportunity says that Missouri expenditures on work done by minority-owned firms have risen nearly 7 percent since 2007, topping $138 million in fiscal year 2016. State funds going to women-owned firms increased more than nearly 1.5 percent in the same time period to more than $53.5 million.

The Columbia Missourian reports that despite the trend, a study by the office’s review committee found that businesses often had a hard time applying to the program and some agencies had trouble locating diverse contractors.

Gov. Jay Nixon signed a 2015 executive order requiring state agencies to meet a goal of 10 percent participation each for minority- and women-owned businesses.

