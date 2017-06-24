South County residents attend fundraiser for boy killed on vacation in Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKVILLE, MO - Dozens of people are getting snow cones all for 10- year-old Nolan McCabe's family.

20 percent of the proceeds made Saturday at Shivers Sno-Cones will go towards travel and funeral expenses.

This support comes after the 10-year-boy died after being crushed by a log while his family vacationed on the gulf during Tropical Storm Cindy on Wednesday.

Since the tragic incident, companies including Irene's Floral Company have been taking donations to support the family.

Kayla Gills said she works with McNabe's mom and is proud to see her community come together.