× St. Louis County police probe car wreck, baby’s death

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County police are investigating the death of a baby injured when the vehicle in which he was riding overturned after hitting several parked vehicles.

Police say the 14-month-old child, Keshawn Hampton Jr. of Florissant, died at a hospital shortly after the wreck Friday night.

A 20-year-old woman who also was a passenger was treated at a hospital. A male passenger fled the scene before police arrived, and the 18-year-old driver was taken into custody.

The status of any charges was not immediately clear Saturday.