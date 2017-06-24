The Thread – Easter Egg-Stravaganza!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What happens when The Thread takes on the Eckert's Egg Hunt? Here's a hint: Eggto Blasters! Tim and Virginia bring in some high tech help for the hunt! What do they find? Some amazing people! Meet Kelly and Kevin and here their incredible stories. See how Lindsay takes trash and turns it into treasure. And experience the infectious energy and excitement of Angie and witness her loving on people! Oh yeah, see what happens when Tim comes face to face with a three-foot chocolate bunny! It's all coming your way, this week on The Thread!