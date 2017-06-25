× After budget cuts, Missouri Libraries seeks book donations

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri Libraries is asking book lovers for some help.

Library officials have a wish list of more than 400 books that they hoped to buy but are not able to because of budget cuts.

The most expensive is “Complete and Truly Outstanding Works by Homer,” which costs $5,250. The least expensive book on the list is “Another Time, Another Place,” by Jessie Kesson, which costs $16.75.

The Columbia Missourian reported (http://bit.ly/2smWNjG ) the wish list was posted two weeks ago on the MU Libraries website, which gives willing donors a way to buy specific books for teaching and research.

MU Libraries cut $1.2 million in material costs for fiscal 2017, and is facing about $1.3 million in one-time cuts to its collection expenses in fiscal 2018.

