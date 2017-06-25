Arts Pop: Action-comedy “Baby Driver” hopes to steal chunk of Summer box office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - In a Summer where super hero movies are dominating the box office, a upcoming action-comedy is hoping to cash in. Baby Driver features a cast that includes St. Louis native Jon Hamm and Kevin Spacey. The story focuses on a young getaway driver who finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.

The film is directed by Edgar Wright, of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz fame. St. Louis Post-Dispatch film critic Calvin Wilson spoke with Wright and you can read more in Sunday's A&E section of the paper.

Baby Driver opens in theaters June 28. 2017.