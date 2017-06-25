ST. LOUIS — Officer Brandon Sellers of the SIU Edwardsville Police Department talks about PACT Camp. The event builds trust between kids and police officers.
Camp to build trust between kids and police
-
Crime Victim Rights week focuses on re-building trust
-
Police looking for tips to solve recent rash of murders
-
Students get to leave school, grab lunch with Ballwin police
-
Fifth-grade students meet “Blue Pal” officers face-to-face
-
Police speak less respectfully to black drivers, study suggests
-
-
Little girl on a mission to hug police in all 50 states
-
St. Louis police officers subject of false overtime reporting investigation
-
Belmar says voters will notice a difference with ‘Prop P’ passage
-
Officer goes viral giving gift cards to people down on their luck
-
‘Pilgrimage of Trust’ going places around the world
-
-
Four St. Louis officers accused of overtime pay forgery
-
Blue pals connects St. Louis police officers with middle school students
-
Two sex assaults in south city this week, victim warns other women