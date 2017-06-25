× Cardinals Avoid Sweep, Come back to Beat Pirates 8-4

Down 4-2, Randal Grichuk hit a 478 foot home run in his return to the Cardinals to spark a winning rally. Two runs in the sixth inning and a four run seventh gave the Cardinals an 8-4 win and avoided a possible sweep by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jedd Gyorko’s ground rule double scored Yadier Molina to tie the game at 4-4.

The four run seventh inning was started by Molina’s RBI single to put the Cards ahead to stay at 5-4. Paul DeJong’s single to center brought home two more Redbirds to make it an 8-4 cushion.

Trevor Rosenthal (2-3) was the winning pitcher in relief. Seung Hwan Oh pitched a scoreless ninth inning to close the game out.

The win gives the Cardinals a 34-40 record. The Birds will host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 3:15 PM. It’s a make up game for the rained out contest on April 29th.