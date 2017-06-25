× Cardinals Make Several Roster Moves Before Sunday’s Games

The Cardinals made several roster moves before Sunday night’s game against the Pirates. Dexter Fowler and Kevin Siegrist were both placed on the 10 day disabled list. Fowler has a right heel spur. Siegrist is disabled with a back injury, a cervical spine sprain. The Cardinals also sent down pinch hitter Chad Huffman. He was 4 for 14 in the past two weeks as a pinch hitter.

The Cards then recalled three players from Class AAA Memphis to fill the three spots. Randal Grichuk is back up with the Cardinals after hitting six home runs in his last ten games at Memphis. Pitcher Mike Mayers is back up as well. He had a 0.87 ERA in his last five games pitched. The final player recalled was first baseman Luke Voit. He is a St. Louis native, having graduated from Lafayette High School.