Cicero’s has served its last meals

ST. LOUIS - A long standing landmark restaurant and music venue in the Delmar Loop closed its doors for good this weekend.

The owner of Cicero's says it’s with an extremely heavy heart that it was their last day in business.

The chairs are now up, and the doors are officially closed at Cicero's. The restaurant’s owner said it's been a great run and she would like to thank the customers for their support over the years.

Shawn and Alice Jacobs opened the Italian restaurant and concert venue opened in 1977.

He died last year and she died in 2012 leaving the business to their children to continue the legacy, "It's been a whirlwind. It's been crazy after they both passed away. It’s been different without them, but my brother and I did it and we are ready to move on with our lives," said Trisha Jacobs.

After 40 years of serving up some of St. Louis best pizza and beer. The owner says they determined it no longer made sense to continue, “We started out as an Italian restaurant, pizza and pasta over the years our menu has grown to 8 pages, but the pizza was the best," said Jacobs.

Many local bands got their start playing at Cicero's and over the years the venue would play host to big name acts. This weekend the owners closed its doors for good, with hugs, laughs and memories were shared with some of their most loyal customers, “I been here for years, when I was a little girl my mom didn’t know how to cook, so we went Cicero's and by the time I was able to drive. I would be allowed to drive the car to Cicero's to get dinner and go back home. It's my favorite place and I’m going to miss it" said Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle Nadal.

The owners are looking for a prospective buyer.