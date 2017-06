Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A St. Louis favorite is serving it's customers for the last time today. Cicero's restaurant in University City will close its doors after today.

The Italian restaurant has been part of the Loop since 1977. The venue was passed on after the passing of owners, Shawn and Alice Jacobs.

Cicero's has not only brought good food to St. Louis but has also been a staple in the music scene.