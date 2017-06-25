Escaped St. Louis County inmate has ties to area; may have stolen vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The search is on for a missing St. Louis County prisoner after he escaped police custody. Police believe the escape inmate has ties to this area and he should considered armed and dangerous. Investigators believe he has taken control of a vehicle since his escape.

Police say Bruce Brutsman, 36, was taken to a hospital Saturday at around 9:30am after allegedly swallowing a battery. He escaped from the correctional officer and fled on foot. Brutsman, is described as a white male, approximately 6'6" tall and weighing about 240lbs.

"He's got ties to quite a few places in south St. Louis and south St. Louis County. So we have to explore all options regardless of where we might thing he might be. We have to follow all evidence and everything else and do our due diligence to get this guy back in custody as quickly as possible," said St. Louis County Police Officer Benjamin Granda.

Brutsman was being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton on charges of burglary and other property crimes.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Brutsman's arrest. Call them if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.

Take a look at this video. an Imo's worker posted this surveillance video to Facebook. It appears to be 36-year-old Bruce Brutsman stole an IMO's Pizza delivery driver's car at around 11am Saturday on South Hampton.