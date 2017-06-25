Hancock & Kelley: New Republican Health Care Bill, Georgia Election, Hawley for Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 a.m. This week, the political pundits discuss the new Republican Health Care Bill, the outcome of the Georgia Congressional Election, and the growing support for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley to run for U.S. Senate against Claire McCaskill in 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video