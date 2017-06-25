× Missouri boy with genetic disorder deemed honorary officer

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A northwestern Missouri boy with a rare genetic disorder has fulfilled his dream of being a police officer.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that 15-year-old Dylan Golden’s former elementary school principal, the St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to make him an honorary officer.

Dylan is battling CHARGE syndrome, which affects his vision, hearing and heart, and also stunts his growth.

Police Chief Chris Connally swore Dylan in as an honorary officer Tuesday. He sat in the SWAT vehicle and on the police motorcycles, in addition to receiving two uniforms adorned with his nametag.

Oak Grove Elementary Principal Mike Otto said Dylan is deserving of seeing his dream fulfilled because he is conquering the obstacles he has faced in his life.

