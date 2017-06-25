× Police respond to fatal accident in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – St. Charles County Police are investing a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred on Terry Road Sunday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened around 4:30 pm on Terry Road near Highway 94.

Police believe the male driver of a motorcycle was speeding when he came upon a hill crest and drove off the road striking a tree.

Identification of the motorcyclist is pending till notification of the family.