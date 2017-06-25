× Proposed golf course at Obama Library draws criticism

CHICAGO (AP) _ Not everybody liked the idea about the proposed golf course at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago’s Jackson Park.

WMAQ-TV in Chicago (http://cbsloc.al/2sQYjZC ) reports that the proposal came under fire Saturday at the second of three planned public meetings on the initial proposal for the park, with a number of speakers saying they didn’t like the idea of emphasizing golf at the expense of the park’s athletic fields, hiking trails and other features of the proposal.

The meeting came a few days after the public unveiling of a proposal to take two exiting courses and turn them into an 18-hold championship course designed by golfing great Tiger Woods.

A third meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night at La Rabida Children’s Hospital.