Takata, brought down by airbag crisis, files for bankruptcy in U.S.

Analysts had long warned that Takata could be forced into bankruptcy due to the huge cost of a deadly exploding airbag scandal, which resulted in the recall of tens of millions of vehicles around the world.

The company’s defective airbag inflators, which can explode and send shrapnel into drivers and passengers, has been blamed for 11 deaths in the U.S. and several others elsewhere.

By Rob McLean and Jethro Mullen