Takata, brought down by airbag crisis, files for bankruptcy in U.S.

June 25, 2017

Takata is the manufacturer of car airbags. Daimler is recalling 840,000 cars and vans to replace Takata airbags that may be defective.The recall affects about 705,000 Mercedes-Benz cars and around 136,000 Daimler vans in the United States, the German automaker said Wednesday.

NEW YORK — Takata has filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. after failing to recover from one of the worst auto safety scandals ever.

Analysts had long warned that Takata could be forced into bankruptcy due to the huge cost of a deadly exploding airbag scandal, which resulted in the recall of tens of millions of vehicles around the world.

The company’s defective airbag inflators, which can explode and send shrapnel into drivers and passengers, has been blamed for 11 deaths in the U.S. and several others elsewhere.

By Rob McLean and Jethro Mullen