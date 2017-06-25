Wellston celebrates Juneteenth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, MO - It was a beautiful day for a special celebration in Wellston Saturday as people from all over the community came together for the second annual tribute to "Black Wall Street”.

The Juneteenth celebration included live music, food, fashion and education.

As you can see young people were having the time of their lives.

Organizers said this is what they want to continue to provide for their community.

“There`s nothing more beautiful than the people coming together!” Farrakan Shegog said. “You don’t see no violence, you don`t see no gun shooting, you don`t see no cursing. You see unity, you see black love and you see peace and that is what we promote and that`s what the city of Wellston is all about.”