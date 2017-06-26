× 4 charged with smuggling after search of Kansas City jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Two corrections officers are among four people charged with smuggling contraband cell phones and other items into the county jail in Kansas City, Missouri, after roughly 200 law enforcers searched the facility.

The U.S. attorney’s office says the indictment naming Jackson County Detention Center corrections officers 26-year-old Andrew Lamonte Dickerson and 29-year-old Jalee Caprice Fuller was unsealed Monday after their arrest and the search. Also indicted last week in the bribery scheme are 32-year-old jail inmate Carlos Laron Hughley and a friend, 36-year-old Janikkia Lashay Carter.

The prosecutor’s office says they don’t immediately have attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

The early Monday search began after law enforcement from several agencies were bussed to the jail and lasted several hours. Previous searches have uncovered drugs, weapons and other contraband.