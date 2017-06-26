Best Seats in the House – MAMMA MIA! at the Fox Theatre

Back by popular demand, MAMMA MIA! celebrates its Farewell Tour with a FINAL STOP in St. Louis July 28 – 30 at The Fabulous Fox! The Fox has presented MAMMA MIA! more than any other city in the country and is honored to host MAMMA MIA‘s last tour performance after 15 years on the road.

The smash hit musical based on the songs of ABBA is one of the most successful musicals of all-time! Catch MAMMA MIA!’s farewell tour closing out its run at The Fabulous Fox before it’s too late!

