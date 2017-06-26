Bruno Mars wins his 1st BET Award for R&B artist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (AP) _Bruno Mars has won the BET Award for best male R&B pop artist _ his first award from a network that he credits with catapulting him to stardom.

Mars said Sunday that BET aired the first award he won _ a Soul Train honor for his single with B.o.B. ``Nothin' on You.'' He thanked several executives for showing him what he called ``nothing but love and support of my career.''

Mars beat out Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Trey Songz and Usher for the award.

It was a big night at the awards ceremony for Mars _ he kicked off the show with a high energy yet playful performance of his song ``Perm.''