Confederate monument to be removed from Forest Park

ST. LOUIS_ The City of St. Louis has reached a settlement agreement with the Missouri Civil War Museum, allowing them to remove the Confederate Monument from Forest Park. Officials say this is an outcome both parties wanted.

"This issue has played out for far too long," said Mayor Lyda Krewson. "This settlement agreement is the best way to move forward and put this issue behind us."

The monument will be removed by Friday, June 30.

According to a news release, the Civil War Museum has agreed that the monument will be stored at their expense until a permanent location is found. That permanent location must be at a Civil War museum, battlefield or cemetery.

It will not be displayed or located in the City of St. Louis or in St. Louis County.