Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY JUNE 27, 2017:

A weak cool front passing by late Monday afternoon opening the door to another bubble of Canadian high pressure…another delightful day on Tuesday with plenty of sun and low humidity…excellent…still very nice Tuesday night and Wednesday morning…then we flip back into a summer pattern to close our the month of June…nothing extreme…but the humidity comes back, temps go up a little and we get into some rain and storms…the focus Thursday, Thursday night and Friday…waves of wet…not raining all the time…but it looks like a pretty good shot of wet in the time frame…and some storms will be strong to severe at times…clear it out for the start of the long holiday weekend….a look at 4th of July over the next 24 hours.