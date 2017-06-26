Lawyer awaits probe of St. Louis cop-on-cop shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An attorney for a union that represents black St. Louis police officers says a black officer who was off-duty when he was mistakenly shot by a white colleague is willing to wait for the findings of an investigation into whether race played a role.

Rufus Tate Jr., a lawyer for the Ethical Society of Police, said Monday he'll monitor the investigation into last week's shooting, which will likely take months.

Tate wouldn't identify the officer, who was shot in the arm and survived.

Police say the white officer shot the black one because he didn't recognize him after a shootout between police and three black car theft suspects. Police say the black officer was off-duty when he heard the gunfire near his home and ran toward it with his service weapon to try to help.