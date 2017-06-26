× Margie’s Money Saver: Summer movies for as low as $1

ST. LOUIS_ Are you looking for something to do with the kids but don’t want to spend a lot of cash? How about taking in a movie!

Regal Cinemas has its Summer Movie Express for $1 movies at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and runs through August 23.

Marcus Theatres has the Kids Dream Series. Prices are $3 with a 10 a.m. show on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday through August 16.

Today is the movie “Sing.” They also have concession specials.

To learn more visit: https://www.regmovies.com/movies/summer-movie-express

or marcustheatres.com