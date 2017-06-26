× Missouri Highway Patrol searching for fugitive

ROLLA, MO – The Missouri Highway Patrol is looking for a prisoner in Phelps County, Missouri. Christopher Hunt, 33, was able to escape after overpowering a guard near Edgar Springs.

Hunt was traveling in a Texas County Transport van. Officers found the van, abandoned, along Phelps County Road 6300 near U.S. 63, just north of Texas County.

Hunt was last seen wearing a green with white striped prison uniform. He has “Tough Times” tattooed on his hands and several other tattoos.

The Missouri Highway Patrol helicopter is being used in the search. There are also Troopers canvassing the area. Road blocks are set up and the search includes tracking dogs. Police are urging the public to lock their doors and secure all vehicles. Please call 911 if you notice any suspicious activity.