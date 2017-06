× NFL Star Markus Golden on Sports Final

Arizona Cardinals star linebacker and Affton native Markus Golden was on Sports Final on Sunday, June 25, 2017. Golden, a native of Affton, who recorded 12 and a half sacks last season for the Big Red, hosted a free football camp this past weekend at his alma mater,

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Affton High School. Golden was a star player at Affton before attending the University of Missouri. He had a solid four year college career with the Tigers and was drafted by the Cardinals in 2015. Golden has 16 and a half sacks in his two years in the NFL.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate talks football and St. Louis with Markus Golden.