ST. LOUIS - Meg is a cute one-year-old Terrier mix. She is a sweet and gentle dog.

She does very well on a leash and loves going on walks! Meg is shy at first when meeting new people, but once she warms up to them she would make a wonderful companion.

Meg came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control. She hasn't been at the MEHS very long, but staffers believe she'll fit in very well in a home setting.

If you are interested in learning more about Meg, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!