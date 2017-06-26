Remy Ma beats Minaj for BET’s hip hop honor

LOS ANGELES (AP) _Remy Ma has ended Nicki Minaj’s seven year winning streak for best female hip hop artist at the BET Awards.

Ma’s win Sunday was the final award handed out in the show that ran late at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and easily one of the most anticipated of the night.

Ma, who returned from jail in 2014, thanked God and named two correctional facilities in her speech and told others that they can come back.

“It’s hard but you can do it,” Ma said. “You can make mistakes and come back.”

In March, Ma released the diss track “Shether,” which was hostile toward Minaj and earned praised from critics and rap fans. Minaj never officially responded to the song.

Ma ended by quoting from one of her songs with Fat Joe and walked away with the award high in her hands.