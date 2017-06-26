Song of the Day – Muny Monday’s – A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum

It’s Muny Monday! Load up the chariots, we are off to The Muny for big, big laughs! Considered one of Broadway’s greatest farces, this musical is a Roman forum your want to miss. Playing July 5-11… enter win a pair of tickets!

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum combines the ancient comedies of Plautus with a vaudevillian delivery. The show’s title derives from a line often used by comedians to begin a story: “A funny thing happened on the way to the theatre…” The original 1962 Broadway production won several Tony Awards®, including Best Musical.

