Teen charged with manslaughter while high on mushrooms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Court records say a 17-year-old has told authorities he was high on psychedelic mushrooms when he drove into a Kansas City home and killed his friend.

Jacob David Mustoe was arraigned Monday in Clay County on one first-degree involuntary manslaughter count in the death of 17-year-old Jake Wehmeyer. He entered a not guilty plea. Bond is set at $200,000.

Court records say a fight broke out early Sunday during a party at Wehmeyer’s home while his parents were out of town. Mustoe told detectives that he left the house, got into his car and aimed the vehicle at Wehmeyer’s house. He said Wehmeyer urged him to slow down but that it was too late.

Officers found Wehmeyer’s body under the vehicle, which had partially driven through a closed garage door.