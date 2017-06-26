× Triple murder suspect turns himself in to police

ST. LOUIS — Triple murder suspect Jerome Leon Buress, Jr. turned himself in to police Sunday. He is in their custody. He is wanted for one of the most devastating crimes of the year. Three adults were killed and a 7-year-old critically injured.

Detectives say the shooting happened on June 1st when the victims were sitting in a car near the intersection of Beacon and Lillian in the Walnut East neighborhood. They say Jerome Leon Buress Jr, 28, opened fire and fled the scene.

Buress is charged with three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault, and one count each of shooting a firearm at a motor vehicle and tampering with a witness.

Police say Buress is responsible for killing Derrick Irving, 27, Julian Hayes, 37, and Irving’s girlfriend Jessica Garth, 25, of Webster Groves. Her Deniya Irving was also shot in the head. She remains in critical condition. A 5-year-old in the car was not hurt.