2 dead in crash, including off-duty officer

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities say two people including an off-duty Chicago police officer have died following an early-morning crash.

Chicago police say the officer was driving in his personal SUV when it collided about 1 a.m. Tuesday with a vehicle being driven by a woman in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Police say they’re working to determine what led to the crash. They say that evidence at the scene suggests the collision occurred at a high rate of speed.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson offered condolences to the family of the police officer and the woman who died in the crash.

Police: Off-duty CPD officer among 2 killed in West Side crash https://t.co/t4ipZCO3FY pic.twitter.com/0mDNtfujl4 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) June 27, 2017

Off-duty Chicago police officer and woman killed when their cars collided in the Lawndale neighborhood https://t.co/IajAGU6LhI pic.twitter.com/OeY4kE2oC0 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) June 27, 2017