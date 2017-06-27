2 dead in crash, including off-duty officer

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities say two people including an off-duty Chicago police officer have died following an early-morning crash.
Chicago police say the officer was driving in his personal SUV when it collided about 1 a.m. Tuesday with a vehicle being driven by a woman in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.
Police say they’re working to determine what led to the crash. They say that evidence at the scene suggests the collision occurred at a high rate of speed.
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson offered condolences to the family of the police officer and the woman who died in the crash.
41.878114 -87.629798