Body found in Oklahoma Walmart 3 days after woman entered store

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – Police in one Oklahoma community are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in the bathroom of a grocery store.

Surveillance video showed the woman walking into the store about 6 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to the Associated Press.

Investigators tell KJRH that an employee at the Sand Springs Walmart tried to get into the family bathroom on Friday, but it was locked. At that point, the employee placed an out-of-order sign on the door. Several days later, employees checked again and discovered the woman’s body.

KOKI-TV identified the woman as 29-year-old Katherine Caraway, of Muskogee.

Investigators say her death does not appear to be suspicious, adding that she may have died from a health condition.

Walmart issued the following statement after the incident:

“We are saddened by this. We don’t know all the facts right now, but we are working closely with local law enforcement to provide what information we have that might be useful. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we must refer you to them for additional information.”