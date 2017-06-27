× Columbia woman gets 20 years in prison for shooting meth dealer

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A 33-year-old Columbia woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of a man who allegedly was selling her methamphetamine.

Jaclyn Amber Rose was sentenced Monday for second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the November shooting death of Gregory Moore at the Welcome Inn in Columbia.

Circuit Judge Kevin Crane sentenced Rose to 20 years on each of the counts, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports members of Rose’s family testified that her behavior changed drastically after Moore began selling her methamphetamine.

Rose’s mother, Elizabeth Pauls, also said Rose suffered from bipolar personality disorder and schizophrenia.

