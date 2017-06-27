× Court OKs Missouri right-to-work ballot rundowns by Democrat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri appellate judges are reinstating descriptions of initiative petitions against right to work laws that were approved by the former Democratic secretary of state.

The Missouri Court of Appeals’ Western District on Tuesday ruled eight of 10 original summaries of the petitions were sufficient. Judges added wording to two.

At issue are a series of ballot initiatives by state AFL-CIO President Mike Louis, who wants a public vote on right to work.

Former Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander approved summaries of the initiatives meant to help voters understand the issue.

A Republican circuit judge said the summaries didn’t fit after Gov. Eric Greitens signed a law banning mandatory union fees. The ballot measures would effectively repeal that law.

But the appeals court says summaries don’t need that context.