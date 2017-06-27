Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY JUNE 28, 2017:

High pressure slides to the east on this Wednesday and after a nice early morning…the southerly flow returns along with a bump back in the summer feel…partly sunny, windy, warmer and more humid for the afternoon…upper 80’s…warm and humid Wednesday night…then Thursday…all about the summer feel…near 90…hot and humid…maybe a few spot storms…rather limited…lets think increasing rain and storms from north to south late Thursday night and Friday morning…more spotty action in the afternoon and evening. The storms will bring some heavy rain and a few storms could go strong to severe. The first part of the holiday weekend looks okay…Saturday and Sunday…partly sunny…in the 80’s…still some questions about Monday and Tuesday…confidence is low in the pattern right now…lets give it a little more time to shake out.