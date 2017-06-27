Fire departments stress fireworks safety ahead of Fourth of July holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, MO - The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and that means it’s time for fireworks displays. But setting off your own fireworks is illegal in many areas around the region. Area fire departments officials are reminding the public of the potential danger and legality of homemade shows.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety reminds you that public firework shows are safest and provide the most spectacular displays.

West County EMS and Fire expects to be answering calls for fireworks injuries over the next week. In previous years, injuries from bottle rockets and firecrackers have caused hand and eye injuries. Be sure to follow the instructions that are on all packaging.

Also, make sure young kids know the dangers, particularly in handling sparklers. Fire officials say the little ones always need adult supervision.

The Humane Society of Missouri also reminds pet owners that pets should be kept at home, if possible, with a quiet, cool place to retreat during fireworks.