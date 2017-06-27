× House Democrats plan to roll out property-tax freeze plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois House Democrats are planning to roll out their own version of a property tax freeze.

It will be presented Tuesday in the Revenue and Finance Committee.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has insisted that the nation’s next-to-highest local property taxes be frozen as part of a budget deal which has eluded the governor and legislative Democrats for two years.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said he’s willing to agree to a four-year freeze on property taxes in exchange for a four-year, temporary income tax increase.

Democrats have argued that public schools rely heavily on property taxes because of shortfalls in other state funding.

Lawmakers and Rauner are trying to come to terms on a budget before the fiscal year begins Saturday.