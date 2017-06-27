× Judge denies request to revoke Missouri sheriff’s bond

CHARLESTON, Mo. – A judge has denied a request to revoke the bond of a Missouri sheriff being investigated in the death of a Tennessee inmate and facing 18 unrelated criminal charges.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the ruling entered Friday means Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson will remain free on bond until his trial.

Hutcheson was arrested in April on counts alleging, among other things, that he handcuffed an innocent 77-year-old woman with such force that she suffered a heart attack. Although Hutcheson was suspended after his arrest, prosecutors allege he was involved in a May 5 altercation at the county jail leading to the death of 28-year-old inmate Tory Sanders, of Nashville.

Hutcheson’s lawyer argued that no evidence was presented that Sanders’ rights were violated.

