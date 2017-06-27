× Judge upholds St. Louis Zoo gun ban; opponents plan appeal

ST. LOUIS – A judge is upholding a policy barring St. Louis Zoo visitors from entering the site with guns.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty issued his ruling Friday. It makes permanent a temporary ban issued in June 2015 after Ohio gun rights activist Jeffry Smith announced plans to lead an armed group into the zoo to challenge its policy prohibiting guns.

The day after the temporary order, Smith entered the zoo wearing an empty holster.

The judge said the zoo fits state law’s definition of a “gun-free zone,” in that it is both an educational facility and a gated amusement park as defined by the state’s open-carry statute. Guns are banned in amusement parks under Missouri law.

Smith’s layer disagreed and vowed to appeal.

