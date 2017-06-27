× Missouri Supreme Court backs sexual predator law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Supreme Court says it’s constitutional to commit sex offenders to secure confinement after prison.

In two rulings Tuesday, the high court supported the Missouri law, which allows sexually violent offenders to be committed indefinitely to mental institutions.

A man convicted of sodomy and a man convicted of rape challenged their commitments and the constitutionality of the law.

A public defender for the men in separate court challenges argued the program is unconstitutional and makes release almost impossible. She said no one has been released.

Supreme Court judges said in the rulings said that the program is not punitive and is meant to keep sexually violent predators from hurting others, as well as to provide treatment.