× NAACP, opponents protest Missouri discrimination bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri members of the NAACP and others are rallying against legislation to make it more difficult to sue for discrimination.

Roughly 40 people protested Tuesday at the Capitol and taped opposition notes outside Gov. Eric Greitens’ office. The bill is pending on Greitens’ desk. The Republican governor has not said if he’ll allow the bill to become law or veto it.

In part because of the bill, the state NAACP issued an advisory telling travelers to be careful while in the state because of a danger that civil rights won’t be respected.

Some Republican lawmakers and other supporters have argued enacting the legislation would improve the business climate in Missouri by cutting down on “frivolous” lawsuits. Senate Republican Majority Leader Mike Kehoe says Missouri is a welcoming state.