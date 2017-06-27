Peek inside the St. Jude Dream Home you can win with benefit drawing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTLEVILLE, MO – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way in how the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. You can help young patients and register to win a dream home in the process.

Fox 2’s John Brown visits the Cottleville home to speak with Eva Fryar, vice president of construction at Payne Family Homes, to learn more about the trade partners involved in the project, and she discusses how people can reserve their tickets to win the dream home.