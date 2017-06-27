Peek inside the St. Jude Dream Home you can win with benefit drawing

Fox 2’s John Brown visits the Cottleville home to speak with Eva Fryar, vice president of construction at Payne Family Homes, to learn more about the trade partners involved in the project, and she discusses how people can reserve their tickets to win the dream home.
